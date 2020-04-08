Why Small Appliances Are Selling Like Electric Pancake Griddles

More consumers are purchasing air filters as they hunker down at home, according to The NPD Group.

Electric skillets are hot — as in sales. So are retail sales of other small appliances — and all because of the coronavirus, according to a recent report from market researcher The NPD Group.

NPD reported that U.S. dollar sales of small appliances grew 8 percent for the week ending March 14 compared to the same period in 2019.

The increase was the result of more consumers establishing best practices for their survival needs and healthy home living, according to the report. Sales of home environment products like water filtration devices and air purifiers drove more than half of the small appliance incremental dollar growth.

“Our environment began to change dramatically in early March, and many U.S. consumers embarked on a new home-focused reality,” said Joe Derochowski, home industry advisor at NPD. “As we prepared to work from home and practice social distancing, our behavior as consumers began to change as well.”

Triple-digit sales increases of water filtration devices, replacement filters and soda machines reflected concerns around water. Consumers also focused on keeping a healthier living environment, more than doubling dollar sales of handheld specialty cleaning appliances, and nearly doubling air purifier sales compared to the same period last year.

A shift in thinking around food preservation also became apparent with vacuum sealers driving growth within small kitchen electrics. More triple-digit dollar gains in breadmakers and electric skillets, and growth in sales of sandwich makers, electric pasta makers, citrus juicers, rice cookers and waffle irons point to a return of carbs and creative cooking as kids are spending more time at home.