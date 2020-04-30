Wondering How You’re Going to Do It? Check Out NRF’s Operation Open Doors

Welcome to May 1, also known as May Day. And also known as the day that many states will reopen their economies after being shut down because of the coronavirus.

What we learn from now until the end of the month in regard to coming out of hiding will be revelatory — for the economy and for existing in a coronavirus world. Will customers come back to stores and restaurants? How many? Can we contain the virus? How far are we from a workable vaccine that might just end this debacle?

There’s much uncertainty and retailers from all walks need as much direction as possible. So kudos to the National Retail Federation (NRF) for launching its Operation Open Doors program earlier this week to help retailers get back on track.

“As retail businesses open to employees and customers, this effort will provide operational guidelines and considerations developed with input from hundreds of retail industry leaders convened by NRF,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “The operation prioritizes four functional areas for America’s retail sector: health and safety; people and personnel; logistics and supply chain; and litigation and liability.”

NRF also created a new online solution center that offers guidance on policies surrounding dozens of critical topics.

“Reopening the retail sector and putting our economy back on track will require a gradual, phased-in approach,” Shay said. “The smart, iterative strategies our members are building will help guide policymakers and business leaders through dozens of critical topics as we work to restore the American economy.”

Shay said that consistent guidelines across all levels of government — without overburdensome regulatory schemes — are critical to Operation Open Doors’ success.

“As a community, retailers are preparing for new processes, consumer behaviors and legal requirements or restrictions, where there was once no playbook,” he said. “Our country must not allow a lack of resources, regulations that are not fit-for-purpose, and the fear of litigation to delay efforts to return to work and live safely and sustainably.”

Shay detailed Operation Open Doors in a letter to President Donald Trump, telling him: “Perhaps no other industry will be as critical to our economic recovery as retail. Consumer spending comprises 70 percent of total GDP in the United States, and the complete retail ecosystem employs 52 million people — one in four American workers. … Retailers are essential to the successful reopening of our economy and an eventual return to normal ways of life.”