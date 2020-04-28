You Can Come Back to the Applebee’s Neighborhood, but …

In order to dine in, Applebee’s will require its customers to be healthy (no fevers), and they will have to wait in their cars — not the lobby — to be seated.

Like many restaurants that have closed for several weeks during the coronavirus pandemic, Applebee’s Grill + Bar is gearing up to reopen as America aims to restart its economy.

Applebee’s, which is operated by Dine Brands Global, is the largest casual dining chain in the world and operates 1,665 restaurants in the United States. So you can assume that Applebee’s, which has been offering food for takeout and delivery during the pandemic, has been doing its homework to get ready to reopen. A few days ago, Applebee’s posted these best practices on its website to show the safety precautions the chain will take while getting back to business:

No one with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms is permitted in the restaurant. We’ll see you when you feel better! Keep a safe 6-foot distance from other guests. We’re sure they like you, but you know the drill by now. Wait outside or in your car for a table, just not in the lobby. We’ll come get you. Fresh air is good for us. Wash your hands after using the restroom and cough or sneeze in your arm. You were already doing this, right?

Applebee’s also said: “We’re following federal, state and local mandates, which means things are going to look a bit different — like reduced seating for proper social distancing, team members with face coverings, a limited menu, condiments provided on request, one-time-use menus and contact-free payment where available. And of course, we have put even stricter cleaning and disinfecting procedures in place.”

We’ll be heading back to Applebee’s for the all you can eat riblets, chicken tenders and shrimp to show our support for the neighborhood.