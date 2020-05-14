A Spirits Distillery and a Hemp Oil Company Got Together to Create …

What do you get when you cross a spirits distillery with a hemp oil company?

A new hand sanitizer with a solid distribution network.

That’s right — Toast Distillers, a Miami-based spirits company known best for its vodka, is partnering with Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Veritas Farms, an agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp extracts, to address the increasing need for hand sanitizers throughout the U.S. in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Miami Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Toast Distillers, will locally produce varying sizes and dispensers of the hand sanitizer, which contains 70 percent isopropyl alcohol, aloe vera and Vitamin E. Veritas Farms will use its distribution network of more than 6,000 stores and its growing online presence to make the product readily available to consumers.

“To work with Veritas Farms to maximize distribution of the company’s branded hand sanitizers aligns perfectly with our current distilling objectives,” said Dieuveny “DJ” Jean Louis, founder and CEO of Toast Distillers. “Veritas Farms, which has multiple products in many of the major retail chains, is the ideal retail partner.”

Alexander M. Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, said Toast Distillers is playing an integral role in helping Veritas Farms make a difference amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Toast Distillers has helped with demand for hand sanitizers both locally and nationwide since the early stages of COVID-19. The demand is from various sectors including military, government and traditional retail.

The hand sanitizer will be available next week.