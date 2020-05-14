Ahold Delhaize Exec Says Retail Group is Doubling Down on Local Suppliers

Megan Hellstedt: “It’s likely that post-COVID supply chains will get shorter and more local/regional.”

Citing research from retail trend tracker Information Resources Inc., Ahold Delhaize USA’s Megan Hellstedt said that 65 percent of people will mainly continue to eat at home and not venture out to restaurants even after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Ahold Delhaize USA operates several U.S. banners, including Food Lion, Giant Food, Giant/Martin’s Hannaford, Stop & Shop and e-grocer Peapod. Hellstedt, vice president of sustainable retailing, said the retail food group aims to respond to the at-home trend by bringing even more attention to the information and services it usually provides to support healthier choices, such as online cooking advice, recipes on social media and guidance on healthy eating habits.

“Many consumers have more time now to explore new cooking and eating habits, and our [banners] are helping them do that,” Hellstedt said, noting that more consumers are cooking at home during the COVID-19 crisis and possibly eating fewer unhealthy items.

The COVID-19 crisis is also making product origin much more visible than before because local products are more likely to be on shelves.

“Products coming from further away are more likely to have supply chain disruptions,” she said. “It’s likely that post-COVID supply chains will get shorter and more local/regional.”

With the current heightened attention on product supply and origin, Hellstedt said Ahold Delhaize USA’s banners are increasing their sourcing from local suppliers, developing new innovations to get products to shelves and continuing to increase the product information available to consumers, on-shelf and online.

In regard to sustainability, Hellstedt said the heightened awareness about environmental issues among consumers and businesses seems to be holding strong.

“This is different from past periods of crisis, when we’ve seen consumers and businesses often put sustainability on a back burner,” she added.

That said, the current crisis is causing an increase in single-use plastics to keep food protected during COVID-19, she noted.

“My view is that society will continue the move to more sustainable packaging due to concerns about plastic pollution,” she added. “Coronavirus will cause a short-term spike in the curve — and once viable alternatives for single-use, non-recyclable plastic packaging are widely available, we’ll make the move to those.”