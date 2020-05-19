Applegate Rolls Out Blended Meats

Applegate, a natural and organic meat brand, has introduced a new line of organic blended burgers and meatballs designed to satisfy consumers who are mindful of their meat intake and its nutritional, ethical and environmental impact. The new Well Carved product line combines meat with whole vegetables, legumes and grains, and continues the brand’s mission — Changing The Meat We Eat.

“The Well Carved product line is a bold, direct challenge to the newly established wisdom that the only way to eat meat responsibly is to settle for a highly processed soy or pea-based burger — or to not eat meat at all,” said John Ghingo, president of Applegate. “Well Carved products offer a way for consumers to enjoy the real, clean meat they crave along with the vegetables that promote health and a healthier planet.”

The new Well Carved product line is currently rolling out at select major retailers and includes four new SKUs:

• Applegate Well Carved Burgers.

• Grass-Fed Organic Beef Burger (with one-third cup of cauliflower, spinach, lentils and butternut squash).

• Organic Turkey Burger (with one-fourth cup sweet potato, white bean, kale and roasted onion).

• Applegate Well Carved Meatballs.

• Organic Asian Style Pork Meatball (with one-fourth cup brown rice, green onion, carrot and parsley).

• Organic Mediterranean Style Turkey Meatball (with one-fourth cup lentils, feta cheese and spinach).