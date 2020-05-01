As Malls Reopen, the Message is Clear: Don’t Stand So Close to Me

Simon Property Group reopened 31 shopping malls on May 1. It will open 31 more on Monday and about 20 after that in the next few weeks. The shopping malls are located in various states, from Texas to Ohio.

As you might guess, America’s largest shopping mall operator is covering the bases when it comes to COVID-19 prevention. On its website, the Indianapolis-based company listed its safety protocols in a letter from John Rulli, Simon’s president and chief administrative officer. The list is extensive but should make most people — from employees to shoppers — comfortable about shopping.

Check it out:

• Preemptive employee screening — Employees, contractors and vendors will be required to screen themselves at home prior to coming to work. If they have a temperature exceeding 100.4 degrees or exhibit flu-like symptoms (e.g., cough, body aches), they will be required to stay home. Additionally, those exposed to COVID-19 will be required to quarantine at home until they are symptom free for at least 72 hours and satisfy other CDC requirements prior to returning to work. Similar temperature testing and health screenings in compliance with CDC guidelines will take place upon arrival at the property prior to working. All employees that fail the CDC-compliant health screening will be asked to return home. The mall is also recommending that its tenants implement these protocols

• Employee safety protections — Employees will be trained in CDC COVID-19 safety guidelines, wear protective face masks while on property and be encouraged to frequently wash or otherwise sanitize their hands throughout the workday. They also will be instructed to maintain 6 feet of distance from fellow co-workers and shoppers whenever possible. The mall recommends that tenants, contractors and vendors also implement the protocols.

• Promotion and enforcement of social distancing — Several steps encourage social distancing, including using measurement technologies to ensure that overall property occupancy doesn’t exceed a targeted level of one person per 50 square feet of space.

As needed, the number of open entrances to the property will be restricted while complying with local fire code requirements. Employees and security officers will actively remind and encourage shoppers to maintain the proper distance from fellow shoppers and workers, and refrain from shopping in groups.

Food court seating will be limited and spaced in a way to encourage social distancing. All play areas, stroller and valet stations and drinking fountains will be temporarily closed

Directional signage and floor decals will be deployed in the property to encourage better traffic flow, including at entrances and throughout the common area

In restrooms, every other sink and urinal will be taped off to encourage the proper spacing between individuals.

Each night, the common area of the property will be thoroughly sanitized and disinfected using products that meet or exceed CDC guidelines. Additionally, during mall hours, high touchpoint areas will increasingly be sanitized.

Shoppers also have safeguards and are encouraged to wear masks or facial coverings.