Aussie Expert Tells of Lessons Learned in the Supply Chain

Tom Fitz-Walter is an Aussie who has led supply chain transformations for some of Australia’s biggest brands. Fitz-Walter, the director of TM Insight, a Melbourne, Australia-based supply chain consulting firm, recently wrote in Inside Retail Australia that the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly disrupted the lean supply chains that Australian retailers have focused on creating for the last 15 years.

The good news is that the problems pertaining to inventory levels, sourcing and online fulfillment strategies that Australian supply chains relied on Chinese manufacturing for are beginning to ease after two months.

In the article, Fitz-Walker lists three lessons that he feels will drive the next generation of Australian supply chain transformations. We thought Fitz-Walker’s observations would interest American retailers.

Firstly, Fitz-Walker writes that “the new panic buying frenzy that captivated Australian consumers, [and] consumers around the world, will lead to organizations creating more flexible operating models” in warehouse design. This might mean a rebalancing of inventory, which can be managed through flexible storage solutions or partnerships with other operators during short term volume peaks, he said.

Secondly, as is expected in the U.S., Australian retailers will continue to experience steady growth in online sales after seeing “skyrocketing sales” — some 100 percent or more — during the height of the pandemic.

“This will force more organizations to start thinking about their online fulfillment strategies, which will require specialized operations, such as micro-fulfillment facilities, Fitz-Walker writes, adding that micro-fulfillment centers are solely focused on fulfilling online orders in a short timeframe, which is generally achieved through automation solutions to operate more efficiently during a spike in sales.

Fitz-Walker believes that bricks-and-mortar stores, which could see a lower volume of consumers, could be converted into micro-fulfillment centers.

“The grocery retail players around the world are already heading in this direction and the acceleration of online retail on the back of COVID-19 will require other retailers to follow suit,” he writes.

Thirdly, as is a source of discussion in U.S. retail, the reliance on China as a sole source of manufacturing “has proved to be an expensive risk” for Australian retailers, Fitz-Walker noted. The lesson learned: Greater sourcing diversification, including from some of the growing economies in Southeast Asia.

Click here to read Fitz-Walker’s entire article in Inside Retail Australia.