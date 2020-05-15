Buzz Pop Cocktails Introduces Hemp-Infused Frozen Bars

Buzz Pop Cocktails Corp. has introduced a new line of nano CBD Frozen fruit bars — Soothe Ice Pops. The product debuted online but will soon be in stores nationwide.

The company said Soothe Ice Pops are the world’s first 100 percent all-natural dietary supplement that contains 10 milligrams of nano-emulsified hemp oil cannabinoids. The bars are THC-free and contain no chemicals, preservatives, high fructose or artificial sweeteners.

Buzz Pop Cocktails Corp. introduced Buzz Pop Cocktails in 2016. The pops are made from fresh fruit, authentic Italian sorbet and contain a full shot of premium spirits in each one.