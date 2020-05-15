Type to search

New Product Spotlight

Buzz Pop Cocktails Introduces Hemp-Infused Frozen Bars

May 15, 2020
Share

Buzz Pop Cocktails Corp. has introduced a new line of nano CBD Frozen fruit bars — Soothe Ice Pops. The product debuted online but will soon be in stores nationwide.

The company said Soothe Ice Pops are the world’s first 100 percent all-natural dietary supplement that contains 10 milligrams of nano-emulsified hemp oil cannabinoids. The bars are THC-free and contain no chemicals, preservatives, high fructose or artificial sweeteners.

Buzz Pop Cocktails Corp. introduced Buzz Pop Cocktails in 2016. The pops are made from fresh fruit, authentic Italian sorbet and contain a full shot of premium spirits in each one.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

CBD Manufacturer Launches Sparkling Water in Four Flavors
May 14, 2020

Related Stories

CBD Manufacturer Launches Sparkling Water in Four Flavors
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media
150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900
Chicago, IL 60601

knighthousemedia.com

Phone:  312.676.1100

Fax:  312.676.1101

Our Other Brands

Construction Best Practices

Manufacturing Best Practices

Energy & Resources Best Practices

Supply Chain Best Practices

Archives
Retail & Food Best Practices
© 2019, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies to provide you with the best user experience. By using Retail & Food Best Practices, you accept our use of cookies.