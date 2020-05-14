CBD Manufacturer Launches Sparkling Water in Four Flavors

CBD Living, a global cannabidiol (CBD) manufacturer and distributor, has launched CBD Living Sparkling Water. Each 12-ounce can contains 25 milligrams of nano-CBD sourced from organic U.S.-grown hemp and is available in four flavors: orange grapefruit, peach honey, strawberry lavender and apple ginger. Each flavor is also vegan, gluten-free, certified Kosher and contains zero THC.

CBD Living offers more than 100 products in 5,000 stores and ships to consumers worldwide. The company said its in-house scientists use ultrasound waves to break down CBD into nanoparticles, allowing the CBD to pass through the blood membrane for enhanced absorption. This proprietary technique leads to up to 90 percent bioavailability, according to the company.