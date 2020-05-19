CDC Advises Restaurants, Bars to ‘Intensify’ Cleaning, Which We Guess Means You Have to Scrub a Little Harder

In its guidance on how restaurants and bars should reopen to control spread of the coronavirus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises the businesses to “intensify” cleaning, sanitization and disinfection.

According to Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary, “intensify” means “to make more acute.” So we guess the CDC means restaurant and bar personnel need to mop a little harder, wipe a little harder and scrub a little harder.

We did dig a little deeper on the CDC’s website to get a little more direction. The CDC says the coronavirus can be killed with the right disinfectant products, including ready-to-use sprays, concentrates and wipes. The CDC offers a list of the products here. Each product has been shown to be effective against viruses that are harder to kill than viruses like the one that causes COVID-19.

The CDC also offers a general framework for cleaning and disinfection practices, which is based on the following:

Normal routine cleaning with soap and water will decrease how much of the virus is on surfaces and objects, which reduces the risk of exposure. Disinfection using EPA-approved disinfectants against COVID-19 can also help reduce the risk. Frequent disinfection of surfaces and objects touched by multiple people is important. When EPA-approved disinfectants are not available, alternative disinfectants can be used (for example, one-third cup of bleach added to 1 gallon of water, or 70 percent alcohol solutions). The CDC advises not to mix bleach or other cleaning and disinfection products together, which can cause fumes that may be dangerous to breathe. Bleach solutions will be effective for disinfection for up to 24 hours.

Click here for CDC’s “Guidance for Cleaning and Disinfecting.”