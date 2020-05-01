Company Adds ‘Functional” Coffee to its Superfood Line

Z Natural Foods introduces Organic Instant Mushroom Coffee, what the company calls its newest “functional superfood beverage.” Organic Instant Mushroom Coffee is an instant dark coffee infused with three kinds of mushroom powders: organic chaga, organic lion’s mane and organic cordyceps. This coffee blend is high in antioxidants, beta-glucans and chlorogenic acid, which are commonly associated with many of the health benefits traditionally associated with mushrooms, according to the company.

“Our goal was to create a highly nutritious instant coffee without sacrificing taste,” said Jonathan Parker, director of nutrition sciences for Z Natural Foods. “There is no brewing needed.”