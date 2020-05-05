Company Introduces Digital Tool to Help Stores Open Safely

Dedham, Mass.-based Reflexis Systems, a provider of intelligent workforce management and execution solutions for multi-site businesses in retail, foodservice, hospitality and banking, has introduced Reflexis Appointments. The company explains the solution can help retailers reopen stores safely for associates and customers while meeting required state and local regulations.

Forward-thinking stores are already considering how to reopen safely, with an underlying imperative to manage on-site traffic to ensure social distancing and comply with rapidly changing safety regulations, according to the company. Reflexis Appointments delivers a safe shopping experience and allows customers to book time slots online to shop in-store, schedule curbside pickup, join on-site queues for walk-in service and schedule home delivery or in-home service.

Key features of Reflexis Appointments include:

A schedule-aware tool that lets customers book an appointment that aligns with the schedule and availability of their preferred associate and syncs with that associate’s schedule.

Queue management and virtual queue management so that customers don’t actually have to stand in a line.

Linking to the retailers’ website or mobile app.

Pre-appointment and post-appointment features to account for necessary sanitation procedures, with associated reminders and checklists.

Support for the concept of “assets” so that services requiring use of limited assets such as curbside slots can be optimized.

“Our goal is to give retailers and other businesses reopening tools to keep customers and associates safe while adhering to the new rules of doing business,” said Brett Friedman, chief revenue officer of Reflexis Systems.

