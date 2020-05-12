Type to search

Company Launches Vegetarian Vitamin Drink Mix

May 12, 2020
Online multivitamin startup Root’d launched its line of specialty products earlier this year after more than two years in the making. The sugar-free, non-GMO, vegetarian, fizzy drink mixes feature three formulations for prenatal, women and men. The company said the two-year journey to creating Root’d involved sourcing the highest quality vitamins and minerals, as well as the right combination of total vitamins and nutrients people need each day, which turns out to be a total of 25.

