Credit Essential Retailers for Providing a Lifeline for Jobs

Kroger announced Thursday that it has hired more than 100,000 workers in the past eight weeks.

New claims for unemployment totaled nearly three million last week, meaning the coronavirus has claimed about 36.5 million jobs. MJD (My Jaw Dropping).

The silver lining: The weekly tally has declined for six straight weeks. And economists expect it to keep falling as states’ economies continue to loosen stay-at-home orders and open back up. Hopefully, we’ll see some gains soon.

It’s surreal, considering the country was adding jobs only a few months ago, not dropping them like pennies in a wishing well.

Thankfully, in the strangest economic climate that mankind has perhaps ever known, there are retail businesses that are flourishing … and hiring. They include Amazon, Walmart, Target, The Kroger Co. and many other retail establishments deemed essential.

Kroger, the nation’s second-largest grocer behind Walmart, announced Thursday that it has hired more than 100,000 workers in the past eight weeks, including those from the hardest-hit sectors like restaurants, hotels and foodservice distributors. I realize that’s a drop in the bucket when compared to 36.5 million jobs lost. But throw in Walmart’s hirings (about 200,000), Amazon’s hirings (about 175,000) and other essential retailers’ hirings (large and small) and you’re starting to chip away at the massive loss. Overall, essential retailers are hiring millions of people across the U.S.

Again, I realize this is a dike with many holes, but credit these retailers for doing what they can to plug some of the leaks.

In time, as the economy continues to reopen and people get called back to work — about 75 percent of people who have lost jobs indicate they expect to be rehired by their employers, according to recent reports — the job market will begin to mend. Some economists say many of the people hoping to get their jobs back are wishful thinkers. But, really, what do they know? How many times have they been wrong during this crisis (i.e., the stock market resurgence)?

Who knows how long it will take before unemployment returns to a negligible 3.5 percent, which it was before the coronavirus crisis, from the nearly 15 percent it’s at now, the highest since the Great Depression. Ask 10 economists, and you’ll likely get 10 different answers.

I realize many of the essential retailers, especially Amazon, have been criticized for not taking better care of their employees during the crisis. Grocers, too, have been called out for not making employee safety a high priority. Some of the criticism may or may not be warranted. But like all of us, these retailers are learning the ropes as we move ahead in battling the virus.

And make no mistake: These retailers are providing a lifeline for many people who have lost jobs.