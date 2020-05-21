Type to search

Disinfecting Wipes, Sprays Can Kill Coronavirus

May 21, 2020
CleanWell says its Botanical Disinfecting Wipes and Sprays are among the first botanical disinfectant products on the Environmental Protection Agency’s List N — a roster of surface disinfectants that meet the EPA’s criteria for use against the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

CleanWell said its germ-killing power comes from a proprietary antibacterial formulation that includes thymol, the active ingredient found in the essential oils of various herbs. They have no bleach smell because they don’t contain chemicals like quaternary ammonium and chlorine compounds. They’re also free of phosphates, dyes, parabens and triclosan.

The wipes and sprays can be used in restaurants and other retail establishments.

