dr. brandt skincare Ramps up its Omnichannel Presence

Navigating into uncharted territory, dr. brandt skincare focuses on meeting consumer demands while responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Traditionally a brick-and-mortar business, dr. brandt skincare is strengthening its e-commerce model to provide its customers with a seamless, unified and contextual experience — regardless of which platform, device or channel used. “It was not exactly a complete change of direction from retail to e-tail, but a holistic digital strategy to succeed in the new digital e-commerce universe with a much broader focus,” Vice President of Manufacturing Operations and Supply Chain Osmar Rodriguez says.

To support its omnichannel strategy, dr. brandt skincare made several infrastructure investments to the logistics area of its Doral, Fla.-based warehouse. He says a well-defined e-commerce fulfillment center was created in its new state-of-the-art distribution center. The company separated its previously all-under-the-same roof corporate office and warehouse in Doral into two different locations: a distribution center in Doral and corporate offices in Coral Gables, Fla.

dr. brandt skincare also fully executed a major integration project from its e-commerce platform — where its online purchasing process begins — through to its main carriers’ platforms where the process ends once the orders are shipped. The integration is an ongoing project for dr. brandt skincare, keeping in line with its approach to continuous improvement.

While focusing on its e-commerce platform, dr. brandt skincare continues to grow its traditional business unit. Rodriguez says the company has continued to grow steadily year after year thanks to its dedication to innovation. “All our research and development efforts are aimed to always be ahead of the game in the cosmeceutical industry,” he adds. “Innovation is key.”

Founded by dermatologist Dr. Frederic Brandt in the late 1990s, dr. brandt skincare’s purpose is to create at-home products that deliver results mirroring those of in-office cosmetic procedures.

One of the company’s most recent product launches is needles no more® NO MORE BAGGAGE®, a needle-free solution that it says not only quickly minimizes the look of under-eye bags, puffiness, and dark circles, but also provides long-term results for its users.

Process Improvements

Within the dr. brandt skincare supply chain, Rodriguez says one of his main focuses recently has been developing alternative sourcing strategies for the company’s packaging needs to increase flexibility. “Considering most of our primary packaging comes from overseas, in particular from China and other Asian countries, the financial impact of changes in tariffs has forced us to rethink our sourcing strategy,” he explains. “We are always seeking incremental or breakthrough improvement over time in order to be more flexible, efficient and effective in our everyday doing.”

Consumers want improved speed, quality and service from retailers today, which is driving dr. brandt skincare’s efforts to remain agile. The company achieves this, in part by working closely with each of its manufacturers. dr. brandt skincare collaborates with its partners to ensure each one is aligned under the same standard operating procedures so all products are developed and manufactured according to its standards and requirements.

A New Work Environment

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rodriguez says dr. brandt skincare’s manufacturers have begun to struggle with disruptions to varying extents. “Undeniably, they are stepping up to keep their employees and their communities safe and healthy,” he says.

Because the virus has hit the entire world with unprecedented scale and speed, store closures and disruptions in the manufacturing world have a direct impact on supply networks. “We were extremely lucky with our Chinese and Asian suppliers not having been severely affected because of where they are located,” Rodriguez says. “But they certainly faced the expected challenges of resuming their production capacity.”

In response to the outbreak, dr. brandt skincare is taking precautions at all levels of its supply chain process to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. The company’s staff is working remotely and remains in contact daily with its manufacturers and vendors both overseas and domestically.

“The major challenge is to maintain the communication and the sense of connection we all had when working all together on the same premises,” Rodriguez notes.

While it’s premature to make any kind of analysis of the total impact, Rodriguez says his team and all the staff members at dr. brandt skincare continue to adapt to a new work environment. “I believe a great deal of our best practices from a supply chain perspective have had to do with our adopting a remote work strategy quickly in order to keep our business moving forward despite unprecedented circumstances,” Rodriguez says. “The fact of the matter is that the dynamics of the way we have been doing business so far have shifted at hyper speed, forcing us to rethink how we get the work done at the same level as before.”