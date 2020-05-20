Type to search

Encouraged Americans Are Ready to Open Their Wallets, Study Says

Retail & Food Best Practices Editors May 20, 2020
Americans are getting their hopes up.

According to a new survey by Chicago-based e-commerce marketplace Groupon, many consumers are beginning to feel more optimistic about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, especially as all 50 states begin to reopen their economies.

The study of 2,000 people found that 67 percent of Americans are more hopeful now than when the crisis first began and 75 percent plan to support local merchants as much as possible once restrictions on non-essential businesses are lifted in their communities. Restaurants, retail shops, clothing stores, salons and spas, and bars are expected to be among the first places people spend their money once it’s safe to do so, according to the poll.

And get this: The average American plans to spend nearly $100 a week at local businesses post-COVID-19 — up 16 percent versus before the pandemic — in the hopes of boosting their local economies.

Also, with nine out of 10 people saying they felt bored in quarantine, Americans said eating at restaurants, going to the movies, seeing friends, spending time with family and getting brunch are the biggest things missing from their social lives.

The study, conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Groupon, showed Americans have already been going out of their way to back small businesses — 86 percent of people have supported a locally owned business during quarantine and 57 percent know of at least one establishment affected by lockdown restrictions.

“This crisis has disproportionately affected small businesses and our hearts go out to local merchants, who have often poured their life savings into their businesses,” said Simon Goodall, chief commercial officer for Groupon. “As some businesses begin to slowly and responsibly open back up, it’s encouraging to see that many Americans plan to continue to help their communities recover by supporting small, local businesses.”

According to the National Federation of Independent Business, 92 percent of small businesses have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. To help support local merchants, Groupon launched the #HelpSaveLocal initiative to aid local businesses in need and better position them for a speedy recovery.

