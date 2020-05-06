Foot Locker CEO not Running to Open Stores. Call it a Slow Jog

Foot Locker President and CEO Dick Johnson told Footwear News (FN) that “he’s anxious to ring the registers as anybody,” as more malls begin to open around the country in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

But Johnson, despite his readiness to open the more than 2,000 Foot Locker stores in the U.S., doesn’t want to do so hastily and risk another round of COVID-19 illnesses.

“If we don’t do this appropriately there could be a rebound,” he told FN. “I watch the same news that everybody watches and if we have to go into another lockdown, I think personally, it will be more painful than the first one, so we want to come out of this right.”

With more than 3,100 stores in 27 countries, Johnson said his team has been locked in on the coronavirus for a long time, perhaps longer than most U.S. businesses and consumers.

“We saw this coming from our business in Asia,” he said. The first case of the coronavirus in China has been traced back to November.

There are no daily goals for how fast New York-based Foot Locker will open its stores or for what daily sales should be, Johnson said.

“The daily goal is to make sure that we’re taking prudent steps in the right precautions to make sure that we put our people first, and that the health and safety of our employees and our customers is paramount,” he told FN.

Even though malls are opening and local governments are giving businesses the green light to open, Johnson said it’s up to Foot Locker as to when it will open its doors.

