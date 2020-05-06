Got Clogged Sinks? This Can Help

Crushproof Tubing, a manufacturer of high-grade rubber products used in the military, aftermarket automotive and breathing markets, has launched Simple Drain, a self-plunging drain trap solution for use in the restaurant industry.

“Restaurants regularly have issues with clogged sinks,” said Todd Grayson, inventor and partner at Crushproof Tubing. “It is also not uncommon for restaurants to have drain flies that live and breed on all of the organic sludge inside of their sinks. Simple Drain clearly helps with both situations since you can self-plunge the hose to remove debris and can clip it off at the wall to disinfect and kill all of the larvae by filling the hose with bleach or a cleaning agent of your choosing.”

Simple Drain installs in minutes with a pair of scissors and is a universal solution for both P and S trap setups.