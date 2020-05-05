How Hy-Vee Can Now Directly Communicate with All Employees

Hy-Vee is going ziplining — retail ziplining, that is.

The West Des Moines, Iowa-based grocery chain, which operates more than 265 stores in eight Midwestern states, recently deployed Retail Zipline’s communication platform across its entire company. Hy-Vee wants to directly communicate with its more than 85,000 employees amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The platform will also be used beyond the crisis and continue as the primary communication method to ensure all stores are delivering to brand standards, the retailer stated.

Hy-Vee said it’s the first grocery retailer to launch Retail Zipline’s platform. The San Francisco-based company offers communication and execution platforms for retailers. It said it acts as a central place for corporate offices to reach and engage with employees about critical issues by sending messages, assigning tasks and tracking execution at all levels as well as all locations throughout a company.

According to Hy-Vee, essential retailers need a reliable and consistent way to communicate with all employees throughout the company, especially as COVID-19 safety protocols shift on a day-to-day basis. Using Retail Zipline, Hy-Vee employees now have a streamlined way to access messages from company leaders and supervisors through the platform’s desktop website and/or mobile application, and a centralized place to see everything that needs to get done in-store. The platform enables Hy-Vee to directly communicate and track execution of store protocols, health and safety guidelines, best practices, in-store tasks and more.

“All of our employees play a crucial role in how we are responding to COVID-19, which is why it’s imperative we invest in them and provide them with the necessary resources to do their jobs in the best way possible,” said Jessica Ringena, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of finance and business strategy. “Retail Zipline allows our corporate team to communicate with every single employee to make sure everyone receives the same message and executes new protocols or receives the latest company news in a timely fashion.”

Melissa Wong, CEO and co-founder of Retail Zipline, said the company’s goal is to ease communication challenges for brands so employees in the field are safe and empowered to do their best work.