Grocery Chain: ‘We Felt It Was Time to do More to Help’

Earlier this week, a poll of more than 1,000 consumers by business news site Marketplace and market researcher Edison Research found that Americans’ economic anxiety has increased across nearly all demographic groups and income categories because of the shutdowns related to the coronavirus.

Sadly, the poll found that 44 percent of Americans age 18 and over are afraid they will not be able to afford groceries.

At least one grocery chain is doing what it can to help ease anxious consumers’ fears about having enough money for food. Big Y, an independent supermarket chain that operates 83 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, announced Tuesday it was implementing a price freeze on more than 10,000 items.

The grocer said that some prices may actually go down during this period but none would go up, and more items are expected to be added to the freeze list. Big Y has pledged to hold the line on the price freeze items despite the current volatility of food prices.

“This is a critical time for our customers, and we wanted to recognize that with more than just words of support,” said Michael D’Amour, chief operating officer for Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y. “We have all been through a tough period, and there are certainly challenges ahead, but we felt it was time to do more to help.”

Some staple products on the list include: boneless chicken breast ($2.99 a pound); red and green seedless grapes ($2.99 a pound); Tropicana orange juice (52 ounces, $3.99); Klondike Bars (14 to 27 ounces, $3.79); and Kraft Mac & Cheese (7.25 ounces, $1).

“We are going to do more,” D’Amour added. “Our customers are like family to us, and we want to help them and the communities we serve.”