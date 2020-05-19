H-E-B is Having a Graduation Party

Texas grocer H-E-B, well-known for its community outreach and creative marketing, is at again.

San Antonio-based H-E-B, which operates more than 340 stores in Texas and northeast Mexico, will hold a virtual graduation ceremony May 20 at 7 p.m. on YouTube to honor seniors graduating from high school and college. H-E-B promises a concert from a surprise performer and special messages from some famous Texans.

H-E-B is also giving away 200 $500 gift cards — that’s $100,000 for those keeping score. To enter, graduating seniors just need to post a photo or video on their Twitter or Instagram feeds describing how they’re celebrating graduation using the hashtags #HEBGraduation & #Sweepstakes.

Of course, H-E-B is tying in its products with the promotion, especially graduation cakes. The grocer is also offering party trays and decorations for graduating parties.

H-E-B is often in the conversation when the topic is about the best places to work.