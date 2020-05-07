Hacker-Pschorr Beer Gets a Packaging Makeover

Germany-based brewer Hacker-Pschorr has developed a line of packaging with updated bottles and an enhanced logo. The U.S. market began receiving the new look this month. The company says the line features a contemporary interpretation of traditional design elements to appeal to a broader audience.

“The Hacker-Pschorr can launch was one of our most successful to date and made us revisit our current packaging [of bottles] to see how we can continue to enhance and improve our image with a younger audience,” says Steve Hauser, CEO of Paulaner USA, a distributor of European beer, wine and spirits. “The result is a fresh, modern look that uniquely celebrates the brand’s rich heritage.”

The new logo is bigger, thicker and louder and represents the boldness of the entire brand portfolio. The diamond pattern on the label emphasizes the Bavarian origin and also includes a descriptor that identifies bier specialty.