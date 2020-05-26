Just When You Thought Things Couldn’t Get Any Weirder

Whoever thought of this idea was no dummy.

Some restaurateurs hope life-sized avatars will make patrons more comfortable with resuming in-person dining as restrictions are lifted around the world. And, no, that guy two tables to your left is not really staring at you. That’s just how they make ‘em at the factory.

Concerned that pandemic-driven occupancy limits might make their establishments look a little empty and thus weirdly uncomfortable, some businesses are trying a new best practice that might help improve the vibe. Or, it might make some guests feel weirdly uncomfortable.

Five Dock Dining in Sydney, Australia, has placed cardboard cutouts in its empty chairs so the place doesn’t seem so empty. When Five Dock Dining reopened for table service, the management also experimented with piping in the sound of background chatter.

“It’s all about having a laugh and making the most of our situation,” the restaurant said on its Facebook page.

Officially making this a trend in our book, a restaurant in Virginia is taking a similar if slightly more upscale tactic. Concerned that its occupancy is limited to 50 percent seating for the time being, Michelin-starred Inn at Little Washington is populating at least half of its space with department store mannequins dressed in 1940s-era clothing. According to a spokesperson, this approach is in keeping with the inn’s “whimsical vein” and its “reverently irreverent approach to hospitality.”

It certainly helps to have a sense of humor during times like this. Indeed, servers at the Inn at Little Washington have even been instructed to make small talk and serve wine to their Potemkin customers. It remains to be seen how generous the dummies – sorry, faux diners — will be as tippers.