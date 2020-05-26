Making Returns Just Got Even Harder

When customers make returns during COVID-19, stores can find themselves in a quandary. Managers and employees want to keep customers happy, but they also want to keep themselves and future customers safe from items that might have become contaminated in the client’s hands.

One option for these retailers is to do the same thing with purchases that a large percentage of the country already has been doing with their own families: quarantine them. According to NBC News, stores such as GAP have implemented such policies.

When customers return items to GAP, they will be quarantined for 24 hours before they are brought back to its sales floor. Nordstrom is taking it a few steps further by keeping items off the floor for 72 hours.

But other stores are setting more limits. According to CBS Chicago, Target accepts returns, but has different rules if you live in New Jersey. And Walmart is currently not processing in store returns or exchanges of food, paper goods, home cleaning supplies, laundry soap, pharmacy and health and beauty products, and apparel.

Although these policies may raise the ire of customers, they are all being practiced with caution in mind. Sara Skirboll, a shopping expert with coupon finder retailmenot, tells CBS that the regulations protect employees.

“What I’m hearing is that the big box retailers and even grocery stores just don’t want to cross-contaminate,” she tells CBS. “So they need to make sure what’s being returned is clean and safe and not infected.”

While there is no definite answer on what is the best policy to adopt, we would like to hear opinions on this topic from our readers. If you’re a retailer, reach out to us via adorich@knighthousemedia.com and tell us what you are doing to keep your associates and clients safe. We would like to present it in a future post.