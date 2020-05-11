McKinsey Report Details What’s Going on at Retail in China

China is ahead of the curve in its recovery from the recent COVID-19 outbreak, according to a recent report from McKinsey & Company, a New York-based consulting firm. There are a few “buts,” though.

“Factories are restarting production and consumers are beginning to spend again,” according to the report’s authors. “However, the crisis has had a dramatic and lingering impact on the nation’s shopping habits, with implications for brands in China and globally.”

McKinsey recently worked with MIYA, a mobile payment solutions provider, to analyze point-of-sale (POS) data from 31,000 stores, more than 500 million transactions in more than 150 cities, and more than 100 million shoppers. In China, stay-at-home restrictions began to be lifted in early March after citizens had hunkered down for about six weeks. The data reveals four key findings.

• Offline shopping is slowly recovering, but discretionary spending and nighttime shopping are behind.

According to the report, offline shopping picked up to about 79 percent of pre-crisis levels after falling to about 39 percent of normal levels during the crisis. Convenience stores and drugstores are receiving most of the demand while recovery for food service outlets, apparel stores and department stores has been slow.

According to McKinsey, the crisis has also impacted shopping habits, specifically the times of day when people shop. Normally, weekend and evenings are peak shopping times — weekend traffic is 30 percent higher than weekday traffic, and evening traffic is 50 percent higher than day traffic. But at the height of the outbreak, weekend traffic was just 10 percent higher than weekday traffic and evening peak hours were about 15 percent higher than daytime peaks. McKinsey said current shopping patterns continue to follow those at the height of the crisis, revealing a slower recovery. However, daily transaction volumes have recovered by around 50 percent from their lowest level.

• Channel shift to online shopping.

A trend that emerged from the crisis is the accelerating growth of the online channel, which benefited from the lockdown, store closures and the continued reluctance of consumers to engage in-person with sales and service staff, according to the report. This occurred especially in grocery, where 74 percent of consumers bought additional groceries online during the peak and 21 percent spent more. While online activity in China has moderated in recent weeks, visits are still running at 15 percent above pre-crisis levels.

• Health and fitness is here to stay.

McKinsey reported that COVID-19 has made Chinese consumers emphasize the importance of staying fit and healthy. Their changing attitudes are reflected in recent shopping behaviors. Demand for dairy, vegetables and eggs was 25-30 percent higher during the initial recovery phase than it was before the crisis.

Shoppers also gravitated more toward local stores, and added more grains and fresh foods to their baskets, according to McKinsey.

• Shock to loyalty offline, partly offset by online engagement.

Chinese consumers weren’t hesitant to try new stores and brands due to the physical constraints of the crisis. And after the peak, about 14 percent said they don’t plan to revert to their pre-crisis store choices and about 6 percent don’t plan to return to their previous brands. Retailers of some of the hard-hit categories such as apparel have ramped up their digital activities. McKinsey reported that one premium fashion retailer invested in online channels, growing its online sales by 60 percent after its offline sales fell by about 50 percent in March.

The report also looks at four strategic pillars that McKinsey suggests retailers around the world can follow as they open their economies back up. Check out the full report here.