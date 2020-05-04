Mother’s Day Will Not be Postponed on Sunday

With 71 percent of consumers practicing social distancing and being concerned about their personal health and financial stability because of the coronavirus, this Sunday might prove to be a bummer of a day for moms around the country.

You might think that, but it’s not necessarily true, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), which cites a recent consumer survey of more than 8,000 adults by Prosper Insight and Analytics that says consumers on average plan to spend $205 on cards, special meals and other gifts this on their mothers — about $8 more than last year.

“Families are in an unusual position this year,” Prosper Insights Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. “Some consumers are looking to make up for the fact they can’t take mom out by sending her something a little extra special this year.”

Consumers under 25 are planning on spending $39 more than they did last year. One reason is they are more likely than the average consumer to say they are planning to gift electronics this year, which are often higher-value items like Alexa, Google home devices or Facebook portals that make it easier to connect with their moms. Those aged 35-44 who are most likely to be celebrating a spouse this Mother’s Day are also planning to spend significantly more, according to the study.

While consumers are hopeful, they are also realistic about the limitations they face this year. Sixty-six percent say they are likely to celebrate virtually this year, and categories like books, electronics and gardening or housewares are at the highest they have been in over a decade as consumers look to gift items that moms can easily use while at home, according to NRF.

There are also many households struggling financially, and 77 percent of those who are spending less on Mother’s Day this year say it’s due to the impact of COVID-19.