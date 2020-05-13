National Hardware Show to Take its Tools Online with NHS Connects

How’s this for tooling up: The National Hardware Show (NHS) will soon introduce a digital platform to bring together the hardware community online.

NHS said the platform, called NHS Connects, will enable networking and business to continue while leading up to the National Hardware Show, set for Sept. 1-3 in Las Vegas, as well as beyond the show.

NHS Connects, which rolls out in the next few weeks, will provide retailers, wholesalers, distributors, suppliers and manufacturers with year-round online digital content designed specifically for the hardware and home improvement industry. Attendees can use NHS Connects to stay up to date on leading industry topics and education, connect and set up direct appointments with leading suppliers and manufacturers as well as source new, trending products while also expanding current product offerings.

While the NHS is still scheduled, there’s a chance it could be canceled because of the pandemic. Clearly, the NHS is positioning itself with a robust digital presence.

“We understand the significant impact NHS has on our customers’ business, especially during this unprecedented time in which hardware and home improvement stores are considered essential,” said Rich Russo, industry vice president for the National Hardware Show. “Our new online platform enables exhibitors and attendees to get the most out of the show through creating a resource for community, connection and innovation. NHS Connects reimagines sourcing strategies and encourages industry leaders to stay united with manufacturers and brands not only during the show but throughout the year. The platform will provide a plethora of resources that benefit all attendees to help increase productivity and maximize efficiency.”

NHS Connects will be comprised of a variety of informational sessions. Visitors have access to the year-round online resources including scheduled and pre-recorded webinars, virtual education and panels hosted by NHS industry partners, health and wellness classes and more.

For more information and to stay informed on the latest updates to this year’s National Hardware Show, visit www.nationalhardwareshow.com.