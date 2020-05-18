Type to search

Nike SB Creates Ben & Jerry’s-Inspired Sneaker: ‘Chunky Dunky’

May 18, 2020
The Nike SB team said it was inspired by ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s fun and funky flavors when it created a one-of-a-kind sneaker dubbed the “Chunky Dunky.” The themed shoes feature a colorful Ben & Jerry’s-inspired vibe, from the black and white Holstein cow pattern to the dripping Nike Swoosh logo resembling melting ice cream.

The inside of the shoe features a tie-dyed pattern and the ice cream maker’s motif: “If it’s not fun, why do it?” The Chunky Dunky will be available for $100 in limited quantities. A list of participating independent skate shops can be found at www.nikesb.com.

