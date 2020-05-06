Nordstrom Says it Needs to be More Agile to Keep up in This Crazy Retail World

Nordstrom is shedding some weight — as in 16 brick-and-mortar stores — to become a leaner and meaner business in a retail world where it’s quickly becoming a matter of survival of the fittest.

The Seattle-based fashion retailer said it’s taking actions to strengthen its business for the long term, which includes closing 16 of its 116 full-line brick-and-mortar stores and strengthening its e-commerce business, according to CEO Erik Nordstrom.

“We’ve been investing in our digital and physical capabilities to keep pace with rapidly changing customer expectations,” Nordstrom said. “The impact of COVID-19 is only accelerating the importance of these capabilities in serving customers. More than ever, we need to work with flexibility and speed.”

He added that the retailer’s market strategy will allow it to use its stores as fulfillment centers to get products to customers faster, and connecting digital and physical experiences with services like curbside pickup and returns. More than half of Nordstrom’s store sales involve an online journey and a third of online sales involve a store experience.

Nordstrom said its remaining stores will continue to be a core part of the business. With stores being temporarily closed since March 17, the retailer plans to reopen them in a phased, market-by-market approach where allowed by local authorities and with the health and safety of employees, customers and communities as a priority.

Nordstrom said it’s also restructuring its regions, support roles and corporate organization for greater speed and flexibility, which is expected to save about $150 million.

As it re-opens stores, Nordstrom is taking the following safety pre-cautions:

• Conducting health screenings for employees.

• Providing face coverings for employees and customers.

• Taking steps to allow for social distancing of six feet or more, including limiting the number of customers and employees in the store.

• Increasing cleaning and sanitization.

• Modifying the fitting-room experience.

• Continuing to offer contactless curbside services at full-line stores.

• Altering hours of operation.

• Pausing or adapting high-touch services and customer events.

• Keeping tried on or returned merchandise off the sales floor for a period of time.

Throughout the crisis, Nordstrom said it has served customers through its scaled e-commerce business, which represented one-third of its 2019 sales.