NRF Chief Economist Consults His Silver Linings Playbook

As retailers begin to reopen their doors, they might have to use a little ingenuity to lure consumers from their homes, where they have been hunkered down for several weeks because of the coronavirus crisis.

According to a recent poll of more than 1,000 consumers from the business news website Marketplace and market researcher Edison Research, many consumers don’t seem to be in a hurry to get back to shopping malls or dining at their favorite restaurants. The poll found that two-thirds of Americans think that continuing stay-at-home orders to limit the spread of COVID-19 is more important than relaxing stay-at-home orders to reopen the economy. (As you might have guessed, 81 percent of those are Democrats, 47 percent are Republicans and 65 percent are Independents.)

The poll also found that nearly one in five Americans have not left their homes in the last week. That’s 20 percent, a pretty big number to a retailer.

Speaking to the topic, National Retail Federation (NRF) Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said Wednesday that he expects the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic to come gradually and vary by location.

“Getting back to work or shopping in a pre-virus manner is difficult to predict at this time, with households likely to tiptoe back in rather than making an immediate return to the lives they experienced before,” Kleinhenz said. “As states begin to slowly reopen and assuming the coronavirus does not come back, the economy should begin a process of gradual recovery. My overall impression is that the recovery will have fits and starts among states, regions and cities depending on the severity of the pandemic in their localities.”

Kleinhenz’s remarks came in the May issue of NRF’s Monthly Economic Review, which said the pandemic has “wreaked havoc on the U.S. and global economies” and that it could “take several months to assess the full consequences and project a path forward.”

After seeing growth an at annualized rate of 2.1 percent at the end of 2019, U.S. gross domestic product shrank 4.8 percent in the first quarter of this year, ending a record 10-year period of economic expansion. It was the largest drop since 8.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2008 during the Great Recession. Kleinhenz expects deeper contraction in the second quarter.



Retail sales experienced their worst month-over-month drop on record in March, falling 8.7 percent from February. Consumer spending fell an annualized 7.6 percent during the first quarter, the largest drop since the second quarter of 1980. Some retailers — mainly grocery stores — have fared well, with customers lined up out the doors. But temporarily closed businesses like department stores and specialty stores have been hit hard.

While consumer confidence is at its lowest level in six years — 86.9 in April, according to the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index — consumers are more optimistic about conditions six months from now with the future index reading 93.8.



“The gap between opinions on current and future conditions indicates that consumers expect a V-shaped recovery as the economy reopens,” Kleinhenz said. “The survey also shows that few believe the economy is in as dire a financial condition as experienced during the Great Recession.



“In the end, shopping is more than a transaction. It is a social activity that is part of the fabric of American life, making it likely that consumers will want to return to normal shopping habits once the pandemic subsides and the economy fully reopens,” Kleinhenz added.