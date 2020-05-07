Type to search

NRF Webinar Series will Feature Retail Heavy Hitters Discussing Leadership Through Times of Crisis

Retail & Food Best Practices Editors May 7, 2020
NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay will lead NRF’s Retail Leadership Series.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) is offering a new live web program called the Retail Leadership Series that features candid conversations between NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay and CEOs from retail brands and leaders across the economy. The discussions will focus on leading through times of crisis, the state of retail and the way forward for the industry.

The conversations will also cover how retailers are stepping up in extraordinary ways to help their communities, leadership lessons learned during the pandemic and expectations for consumer trends as stores reopen.

The first webinar is set for Monday, May 11, at 11 a.m. Eastern and will feature Mike George, president and CEO of Qurate Retail Inc. and chairman of the NRF Board of Directors.

Other upcoming guests will include Ritch Allison of Domino’s, Chris Baldwin of BJ’s Wholesale Club, Brian Cornell of Target, Marvin Ellison of Lowe’s, John Furner of Walmart U.S., Jeff Gennette of Macy’s Inc., Kevin Johnson of Starbucks, Patrice Louvet of Ralph Lauren, Neela Montgomery of Crate and Barrel, Sonia Syngal of Gap Inc. and many more.

Times for future webinars will be announced and people interested in attending can register here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.                

