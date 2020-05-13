Recovery of Retail Depends on Several Elements — Including Political Affiliation, of Course

It’s time to reopen. Or it will be time very soon.

But reopening will be more than just unlocking your doors and turning on the “We’re Open” sign.

According to a recent report from the national research firm Alexander Babbage, retail recovery will depend on how different communities have responded to the seriousness of the coronavirus and sheltering-in-place orders. The firm has been tracking consumers weekly since March 20 to determine changes in their consumption, attitudes and trends during the pandemic.

“Now that states are starting to open up in this fragile economy, it is critical that businesses that reopen, do so at the right time,” said Alan McKeon president and CEO of Alexander Babbage. “Retailers operating in areas that are still reluctant to end their shelter-in-place should treat their businesses and customers differently than those areas where people have been more lax regarding socializing, safe distancing, wearing masks, etc.”

The differences can be subtle, McKeon noted.

“If you open your store/restaurant/retail center in a market where 40 percent of consumers never leave their home, you will be less successful than in the store/restaurants/retail center where 30 percent never leave home,” he said. “The two markets are probably in the same state, just exhibiting different consumer behavior. The difference between the two could mean success or failure in this economy.”

The report looks at consumers across the country and found there are areas where residents’ attitudes are significantly different toward COVID-19 than their states’ leaders. For instance, many people in Ohio feel the state’s leadership has moved too slowly to reopen the economy. This has occurred in other states as well, as has the opposite — residents saying their states’ leaders are opening the respective economies too soon.

While the report shows a majority of Americans still believe that it’s too early to open up, those who are most willing to get back to shopping, dining and work were divided by political party, age and race.

No surprise there, considering COVID-19 has become a proverbial political hot potato in America.

It makes sense that those who are more worried about the virus are those who have been most impacted — older Americans, African Americans and Latinxs, as the report indicates. When the respondents were assessed by political preferences, 51 percent of Republicans were confident that people like they, who contract COVID-19, will make a full recovery. That’s compared to less than 32 percent of Democrats.

The majority of Republicans and Democrats agreed that improved health practices need to remain after post shelter-in-place orders. However, there were measurable differences between the two groups with Republicans less likely to think places should be constantly cleaned, social distancing should remain, and they don’t think employees should still be required to wear masks, according to the report.

The report also states that retailers should plan their re-entry strategies around millennials and Gen X consumers while assessing how to assure baby boomers of their personal safety. Retailers should also look at the composition and behavior of their trade areas in making individual re-opening decisions.

A summary of the report is available here.