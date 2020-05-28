Type to search

Restaurants Ask for Customers’ Patience As They Reopen

Alan Dorich May 28, 2020
Restrictions are being eased for restaurants, which means many soon will be able to dine in their favorite eateries. But that does not mean things will be back to what we once considered “normal.” In fact, it seems like we’re still quite a long way from that, which is a concept that some guests may have trouble with.

Scott Kammerer, the president of SoDel Concepts, a Sussex County, Del.-based hospitality group, tells Delaware News Journal that when the state’s nearly 2,000 food and drink locations have the green light to reopen dining on June 1, customers should be understanding. “In the long run, I think restaurants will be incredible again, but people — guests and owners — need to be patient with the process,” he commented. “It’s going to be like 2,000 soft openings in one day. We need to take it slow and not be in a rush to get back into full capacity.”

For example, when the state reopens its restaurants to seat people, the News Journal reports, locations only will be able to have people dining inside at 30 percent capacity. Customers also need to wear face masks and make reservations, and they also will have to read disposable menus.

Kammerer believes that the restrictions will be eased after about two weeks and that more freedoms will be allowed. But as the restaurants take it slow, he hopes the customers will as well. The cooperation of everyone will be essential to getting those restrictions lifted.

Although Kammerer does not expect sales to be back to normal until Memorial Day 2021, his locations have already had a strong response. “We already have 2,500 reservations for the first week,” he tells the News Journal. “That tells me a lot of people are really ready to go out and a lot of people can’t cook. It really surprised me we had that many [reservations], and that’s a good sign.”

