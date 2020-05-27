Retailers Show Solidarity During COVID-19 Via Facebook

People are feeling a lot of tension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and sometimes, that tension can manifest itself in ways where people act in the worst ways possible. We’ve heard stories about essential workers on the retail front lines bravely working through abuse from customers, and this should not be happening.

Unfortunately, it’s not a perfect world, and that bad behavior can reach unpleasant extremes. As reported by WBTV, Sam Clarke, a retail worker for sporting goods store Big 5 in Modesto, Calif., was allegedly attacked by a customer earlier this month and left scared and with a bloody face. “My business has been deemed essential,” she wrote on her Facebook page in April.

“So myself and my employees put ourselves at risk every day so that people can shop for their needs,” she continued. “Well, the public, not all, but too many, hate the guidelines put in place that allow us to do business and keep our jobs. Multiple times a day, I get cussed out or argued with.”

After she was assaulted in May, WBTV reports, Clarke and her roommate, Sarah Ghormley, created “Retail life during COVID-19,” a Facebook group that is designed to support retail and front line workers and allow them to share their stories.

The Internet does not have the reputation of being the kindest or most supportive place, but it still has moments when it can surprise you: The group has earned more than 32,000 likes and gained over 1,300 members since its opening. “The group wants customers to know how hard it is for essential workers to show up to work every day so that shoppers can get their goods,” Clarke tells WBTV. “And to understand how poorly workers are being treated during this time.”

If anything, this is an important time for the retail industry and its workers to show solidarity with each other and spread the message that its workers deserve respect as they operate under COVID-19 safety rules. Fortunately, Clarke has received support from her employer, which has given its employees the ability to ask customers “who don’t comply or are making sense to leave,” she tells WBTV.