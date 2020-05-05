Streaming Companies Like Netflix Will Benefit from Post-Pandemic Couch Potatoes

The stay-at-home policies issued around the world during the coronavirus have been good news for media services provider Netflix, as well as other streaming video companies. Netflix’s stock has soared more than 30 percent this year and the company added 15.7 million new streaming subscribers worldwide in the first quarter, more than double the number it forecasted in January.

But with the U.S. reopening businesses after a national shutdown to control the spread of the virus, it’s expected that many of the couch potatoes planted in living rooms during the coronavirus will find other things to do than eat contact-free delivered pizza while binge watching “Tiger King,” “Ozark” and “Better Call Saul.”

But in a report from Morning Consult — “Favorited or Forgotten: How Our Favorite Pastimes Will Change in a Post-COVID-19 World” — 29 percent of surveyed consumers said they expect to watch more streaming TV shows and movies in the post-pandemic world than they did pre-pandemic. Fifty-one percent said they will watch about the same, and 18 percent said they will watch less.

Morning Consult concluded that Netflix and other streaming video companies “will need to find new ways to appeal to and intrigue habitual doers of these activities.”

That might be a difficult order, considering the TV and movie industries, like almost everyone else, stopped doing what they do when the coronavirus hit, which has limited the amount of content that will come to market. But Netflix, the clear leader in the category, says it has content to make it through 2020 without any issues.

Ted Sarandos, the company’s chief content officer, told analysts during Netflix’s first-quarter earnings call a few weeks ago that the company’s 2020 slate of series and films is largely shot and in post-production.