Target on the Mark with Guide to Help Other Retailers, Post COVID-19

You have to hand it to Target Corp.

The Minneapolis-based retailer, which has kept its stores open during the coronavirus because it’s considered an essential business, is offering its retail peers a 61-page guide entitled “SAFE Retail: Considerations for Retail Operations Post COVID-19.”

“By sharing this, we hope to support other businesses, communities and leaders in efforts to establish methods by which retail can operate safely, prioritizing the safety of employees, customers and communities alike,” Target states at the outset of the report. “This is merely one set of considerations and may not fit every situation or challenge, but we hope you find it valuable.”

Target said its approach to the manual was developed in response to the fast-changing conditions presented by COVID-19, and the tools, processes and responses that became necessary along the way to continue its operations and keep its teams and customers safe.

The first part of the guide details what Target is doing to keep its own employees safe. “We’ve waived our absenteeism policy and are offering medical quarantine pay and confirmed illness pay for impacted staff who are absent related to coronavirus or are required to quarantine,” Target said.

Another section talks about how to promote healthy shopping behaviors. Topics including face covering, protective equipment, enhanced cleaning and other enhanced safety measures are also covered.

“Many of these considerations will be influenced by public health conditions or governmental regulatory actions,” Target said. “Yet other considerations will be dependent on the type of business model, environment or challenges you face. This is not intended to be a how-to manual or cover all potential considerations or alternatives.”

Businesses of all sizes that have already reopened or will reopen soon will find this guide useful. Retailers interested in downloading “SAFE Retail” should click here.