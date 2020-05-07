The Mind-Boggling Matter That Mask Wearing Has Become

Some people don’t like to be told to do anything. Even if what they are being told could end up saving lives.

I’m talking about wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in retail settings, from Walmart to Joe’s Barbershop. Who would have thought that this would cause so much controversy — and even lead to murder. That’s right: A 43-year-old security guard at a Flint, Mich., Family Dollar store was shot and killed in a dispute over wearing a protective mask in the store, which the state has mandated for all retail employees and customers.

Senseless.

Mind-boggling.

Downright frightening.

Shaking my head.

But what to do? There has been backlash from people about wearing masks throughout the country. Is it because they think they know everything and believe that masks won’t work in preventing transmission of the coronavirus? Or is it because they are so damn proud that nobody is going to tell them what to do? Regarding the latter, some of these people hide behind the flag and say that making them wear masks is in violation of their constitutional rights.

Senseless.

Mind-boggling.

Downright frightening.

Shaking my head.

I realize we’ve gone back and forth over this mask thing. A few months ago we were told by “experts” that we shouldn’t wear them because they don’t work. And then, in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown, we were told that the Chinese were correct in wearing them, and that maybe we should start wearing them. The back and forth over the matter was a bit disturbing and made our health experts look not so expert.

But in my own mind, I asked myself: How could masks not have some kind of positive impact? They might not be perfect, but they can help in the overall effort to control the virus.

So I started wearing one when I went to the store. Sometimes I would forget to wear it, but now it has become routine. Yeah, it fogs up my glasses at times but if I stop wearing it for that reason then I’ve officially joined the you-can’t-tell-me-anything group.

If it were up to me, I’d mandate that all retailers mandate that all of their employees and their customers wear masks so we all protect ourselves from each other, and especially protect those who are more vulnerable to the virus and have a better chance of ending up in the hospital if they get it. It’s about being responsible to one another. It’s a duty, not an order.

But I just might be shot or punched in the face or at the very least castigated on social media if I made such a rule.

Senseless.

Mind-boggling.

Downright frightening.

Shaking my head.

So as retailers, you’re caught in a conundrum if your state doesn’t mandate mask wearing at retail (about eight states do mandate it.) There are many issues to consider. I would enjoy hearing your thoughts on this matter and how you are approaching it. I hope you consider sharing your best practices so I can share them with our audience. Please e-mail me at laylward@knighthousemedia.com.