The Slurpee is Coming to Cambodia

Will Cambodians snarf down Slurpees and Big Gulps?

We shall soon find out. But we’ll bet you a year’s worth of Big Bite hot dogs that they do when 7-Eleven expands to the country next year. In fact, we say Cambodians will be lined up out the doors to try all three products, which are some of the most popular private-branded products in the world. (But a warning to Cambodians: Beware of brain freeze caused by the frozen carbonated Slurpee.)

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven, the largest convenience retailer in the world with more than 70,000 locations, has signed a master franchise agreement with CP ALL (Cambodia) Co. Ltd, an indirect subsidiary of CP ALL Public Company Limited, to develop and operate 7-Eleven stores in Cambodia.

The first Cambodian 7‑Eleven-branded convenience store is expected to open in Phnom Penh in 2021.

In 1988, CP ALL was established to operate 7‑Eleven stores in Thailand under an exclusive licensing agreement with 7‑Eleven Inc. The first Thailand 7‑Eleven store opened in Bangkok in 1989, and CP ALL now operates close to 12,000 stores in the country, second only to Japan in the world.

Internationally popular products, beverages, snacks and immediately consumable fresh foods with recipes developed for regional tastes will be part of the convenience offerings for Cambodian shoppers, according to 7-Eleven.

“In the past several years, Cambodia’s economy has experienced dramatic growth, and in 2019 was projected to become the fastest-growing economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN),” said 7‑Eleven Inc. President and CEO Joe DePinto in a prepared statement. “CP ALL has done a tremendous job growing the 7‑Eleven brand in Thailand, and I can think of no one better to bring our brand of convenience to consumers in Cambodia. This relationship also promises to bring additional jobs and economic opportunities throughout Cambodia.”

CP ALL has operated 7‑Eleven stores in Thailand for more than 30 years, and the brand has become part of popular Thai culture, according to 7-Eleven. The stores there serve as one-stop destinations for beverages, snacks, ready-to-eat meals, financial services such as banking and bill payment, digital technology and delivery — all which the company plans to replicate for Cambodian customers.

Cambodia will be the 19th country where 7‑Eleven stores operate or will operate soon. Other countries and/or regions are the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, China (including Hong Kong), the Philippines, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and India.