There’s Good News and Bad News from Small Business Owners

Small business owners expect a recession to be short-lived.

Small business optimism tumbled again in April, falling 5.5 points to 90.9 reading after falling 8.1 points in March, according to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), a Washington-based trade organization that advocates on behalf of America’s small and independent business owners.

But there’s reason to be optimistic — if that makes any sense — according to NFIB’s “Small Business Economic Trends Survey.” While owners expect the economy to weaken in the near term, they do expect it to improve in the next six months.

And they expect a recession to be short-lived.

“The impact from this pandemic, including government stay-at-home orders and mandated non-essential business closures, has had a devasting impact on the small business economy,” said NFIB Chief Economist William Dunkelberg. “Owners are starting to benefit from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) programs as they try to reopen and keep employees on staff. Small business owners need more flexibility, though, in using the PPP loan to support business operations and liability protection so that all these efforts to support small businesses are not ultimately lost in costly litigation.”

Spotlighting small business owners’ need for more flexibility is that real sales expectations in the next three months declined 30 points to a net negative 42 percent, the lowest reading in the survey’s 46-year history. The second-lowest reading was net negative 24 percent in April 1980. A net negative 11 percent of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down 19 points from March.

The NFIB Uncertainty Index fell 17 points in March to 75, with most owners quite certain that the economy will weaken in the near-term. However, reports of expected better business conditions in the next six months increased 24 points, rebounding from a 17-point decline in March. Owners’ optimism about future conditions indicates they expect the recession to be short-lived.

“The full force of the ‘recession’ has not yet been felt as programs such as PPP encourage firms to maintain employment even as the government shutdown reduces business activity,” Dunkelberg said. “A large percentage of the unemployed expect to be rehired as the economy opens back up, but the picture is further confused by unemployment benefits that for many exceed previous pay. Small business owners are starting to rehire laid-off employees as states lift business restrictions and small business loans are hitting bank accounts.”

Click here to view the “Small Business Economic Trends Survey.”