These Bumper Tables Let You Drink with Friends while You Social Distance

As bars and restaurants around the country look for ways to reopen and maintain social distancing, Ocean City, Md.-based Fish Tales partnered with Revolution Event Design & Production to create an out of the box solution called Bumper Tables. These social distancing cocktail tables create an unbreakable six-foot gap between guests.

Each rolling table includes an air-filled tube around the edges and cup holders for drinks. Tables have wheels to allow for safe mixing and mingling. Bumper Tables can be customized with company logos or event graphics. Visit www.theeventrevolution.com for more details.

Photo: Courtesy of Revolution Event Design & Production