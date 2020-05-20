Type to search

New Product Spotlight

Touchless Menu Uses WiFi for a Safer Ordering Experience

May 20, 2020
Share

GoZone WiFi, a U.S.-based WiFi analytics and marketing SaaS company, has unveiled a new product called Touchless Menu to help restaurants adapt to safety and health concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Touchless Menu creates a contactless ordering experience during dine-in service. Guests access the restaurant’s food and beverage menu by connecting to a special WiFi network, which pushes the digital menu to the guest’s smartphone, tablet, laptop or other WiFi-enabled device.  

“Our team developed Touchless Menu after hearing from restaurant owners and operators across the country who are struggling to navigate a safe reopening,” said Todd Myers, GoZone WiFi CEO. “The Touchless Menu gives restaurants an opportunity to reassure patrons that they’re taking actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The Touchless Menu is safer than sanitizing reusable menus, which require cleaning by staff members between uses, according to GoZone WiFi. It also provides significant cost savings over printed single-use menus, while being environmentally conscious.

Restaurant operators quickly upload their current menu to a drag-and-drop menu editor with pre-built menu templates. The Touchless Menu works by simply plugging in a pre-configured router box to a restaurant’s existing Internet router to set up guest WiFi access. Once set up, guests can instantly view the menu on their personal WiFi-enabled devices inside the restaurant.

Learn more about GoZone WiFi’s Touchless Menu at www.GoZoneWiFi.com/Touchless-Menu.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

CDC Advises Restaurants, Bars to ‘Intensify’ Cleaning, Which We Guess Means You Have to Scrub a Little Harder
Larry Aylward May 19, 2020
Questions to Consider as Restaurants Reopen
Charlie Hopper May 19, 2020
Throwback Thursday: Restaurant Industry Bounces Back — 100 Years Ago
John Krukowski May 4, 2020
It’s Time to Get Ready to Open for Business
Heather Ripley April 27, 2020

Related Stories

CDC Advises Restaurants, Bars to ‘Intensify’ Cleaning, Which We Guess Means You Have to Scrub a Little Harder
Questions to Consider as Restaurants Reopen
Throwback Thursday: Restaurant Industry Bounces Back — 100 Years Ago
It’s Time to Get Ready to Open for Business
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media
150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900
Chicago, IL 60601

knighthousemedia.com

Phone:  312.676.1100

Fax:  312.676.1101

Our Other Brands

Construction Best Practices

Manufacturing Best Practices

Energy & Resources Best Practices

Supply Chain Best Practices

Archives
Retail & Food Best Practices
© 2019, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies to provide you with the best user experience. By using Retail & Food Best Practices, you accept our use of cookies.