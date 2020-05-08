Walmart CEO: Pandemic has Shown World that Supply Chain is a Lifeline

Doug McMillon: Broad collaboration across all sectors of industry and government has always been important, but it has become a matter of life and death now because of the coronavirus.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the world is seeing the importance of supply chains in a way it hadn’t before.

In a blog on the Walmart website, McMillon noted that supply chains usually operate quietly behind the scenes.

“But this pandemic has showed the world that the supply chain is really a lifeline,” McMillon wrote in the blog. “And the people in the retail industry, foodservice and delivery services have been standing on the front lines of this crisis and extending that lifeline to all of us, every day.”

McMillon said people have also come to see that the supply chain doesn’t just extend from a distribution center to the loading dock of a store.

“It goes all the way to the trunk of a customer’s car or their doorstep,” he wrote. “The so-called ‘last mile’ of delivery has become front and center.”

He noted that the coronavirus is just speeding up the significant change the retail industry was already undergoing.

“Before this crisis, we were already seeing robust adoption of online pickup and delivery in our business,” McMillon stated. “As this crisis created the need for social distancing and required people to stay at home, customers embraced the pickup and delivery experience even more. My feeling is that once this crisis is more under control, people will have seen the benefits of that service and will likely continue to use it. It will become part of the ‘new normal.’”

While broad collaboration across all sectors of industry and government has always been important, it has become a matter of life and death now because of the coronavirus, McMillon stressed.

“Business has the unique ability to make things happen fast and at scale,” he wrote. “We’ve seen this across industries — car manufacturers quickly re-tooling to make respirators, textile makers pivoting to produce masks and gowns, distillers in the beverage industry converting their processes to deliver hand sanitizer. It’s nothing short of amazing.”

