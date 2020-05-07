What Neiman Marcus can do to Emerge from Bankruptcy as a Stronger Retailer

The retail world had a feeling it was coming and on Thursday the news came — luxury retailer Neiman Marcus Group was filing for bankruptcy.

The impact of the coronavirus on the economy and retailers such as Marcus Neiman may have been the last straw for the struggling Dallas-based department store chain.

In a statement, Neiman Marcus said it has entered into a restructuring support agreement (RSA) with a majority of its creditors to undergo a financial restructuring to substantially reduce its debt load and interest payments, and to support its continued operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. As part of the process, Neiman Marcus has secured debtor-in-possession financing of $675 million from creditors to enable business continuity throughout proceedings. Neiman Marcus listed about $5 billion in long-term debt in filings.

Geoffroy van Raemdonck, chairman and CEO of Neiman Marcus Group, said the department store chain was making solid progress on its journey to long-term profitable and sustainable growth prior to the COVID-19.

“However, like most businesses today, we are facing unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed inexorable pressure on our business,” he added.

The company, which operates 42 stores, expects to emerge from bankruptcy in the fall.

Kelly Lynch, retail solutions manager for ActiveViam, a data science provider for retailers and financial brands, said Neiman Marcus possibly stood to lose the most among all legacy retailers once the COVID-19 crisis broke out.

“Plagued by a heavy debt load and increased competition from other e-commerce players within the luxury space, Neiman Marcus’s struggles have long been documented,” Lynch added. “However, given the brand still carries significant cache within the luxury space in particular, it will be interesting to see how the company emerges on the other side of this crisis.”

To avoid mistakes of the past, Neiman Marcus needs to dramatically rethink its process for decision making and analytics and start implementing more advanced technology solutions to optimize its most coveted asset, which is its inventory, Lynch stressed.

“Purchase quantities, assortments and pricing-related decisions will be critical for Neiman Marcus to emerge in a stronger position for the long run,” she added.