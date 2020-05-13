Working From Home? Do We Have the Uniform for You!

WFH is the texting acronym for “working from home.” The pandemic has forced millions to work from home and many of these people will continue to work from home when it ends.

Reacting to the fact that more people are WFH and only need to “dress up” on top to participate in video conferencing meetings, the Japanese creative agency Whatever has introduced WFH Jammies, playing off the theme that “there’s no reason why half business, half relaxation can’t be the new uniform for remote workers.” WFH Jammies are strategically designed to look formal on video (the top part) but no-so formal off video (the bottom part). The collection comes in three styles and range from $85 for the top only $113 for the top and bottom.

It’s quite possible you could roll out of bed with these on, brush your teeth and get to work.