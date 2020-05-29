Type to search

Industry Updates

Secondhand Fashion Enters Top Tier of Retail

John Krukowski May 29, 2020
Share

In a move that probably thrilled closet designers and contractors nationwide, three major forces in retail — e-commerce, fashion resale and Walmart — converged when the world’s biggest retailer announced its online partnership with thredUP. Can’t find anything to wear as you start to venture out in public again? Nearly 750,000 pre-owned items of women’s and children’s clothing, accessories, footwear and handbags now can be found at www.walmart.com/thredup.

“We are thrilled to offer our Walmart customers the opportunity to reuse garments,” blogged Denise Incandela, head of fashion for Walmart U.S. eCommerce. “Items have been carefully evaluated and selected by thredUP for sale based on their overall quality and condition. Only pre-owned garments and shoes deemed ‘new’ or ‘like new’ by thredUP are available on Walmart.com. ‘Gently used’ accessories and handbags are also available.”

Incandela said the development was in line with Walmart’s existing online selection of national, private-label and “exclusive, elevated brands.” “We know that customers, especially millennials, are interested in shopping resale clothing,” she wrote. “In fact, according to thredUP’s upcoming 2020 Annual Resale Report, 70 percent of consumers have bought or are now willing to buy secondhand. This partnership is our latest move to establish Walmart.com as a destination for fashion and offer customers the pre-owned items they might be looking for.”

We are excited to join forces with Walmart to power a sustainable, secondhand shopping experience unlike any other,” said Jenn Volk, thredUP director of product management. Walmart is the latest major retailer to team up with thredUP. Its other partners include Macy’s and Gap Inc.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth Carter collaborates with H&M on a limited-edition collection.
February 7, 2020

Related Stories

Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth Carter collaborates with H&M on a limited-edition collection.
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media
150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900
Chicago, IL 60601

knighthousemedia.com

Phone:  312.676.1100

Fax:  312.676.1101

Our Other Brands

Construction Best Practices

Manufacturing Best Practices

Energy & Resources Best Practices

Supply Chain Best Practices

Archives
Retail & Food Best Practices
© 2019, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies to provide you with the best user experience. By using Retail & Food Best Practices, you accept our use of cookies.