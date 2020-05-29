Secondhand Fashion Enters Top Tier of Retail

In a move that probably thrilled closet designers and contractors nationwide, three major forces in retail — e-commerce, fashion resale and Walmart — converged when the world’s biggest retailer announced its online partnership with thredUP. Can’t find anything to wear as you start to venture out in public again? Nearly 750,000 pre-owned items of women’s and children’s clothing, accessories, footwear and handbags now can be found at www.walmart.com/thredup.

“We are thrilled to offer our Walmart customers the opportunity to reuse garments,” blogged Denise Incandela, head of fashion for Walmart U.S. eCommerce. “Items have been carefully evaluated and selected by thredUP for sale based on their overall quality and condition. Only pre-owned garments and shoes deemed ‘new’ or ‘like new’ by thredUP are available on Walmart.com. ‘Gently used’ accessories and handbags are also available.”

Incandela said the development was in line with Walmart’s existing online selection of national, private-label and “exclusive, elevated brands.” “We know that customers, especially millennials, are interested in shopping resale clothing,” she wrote. “In fact, according to thredUP’s upcoming 2020 Annual Resale Report, 70 percent of consumers have bought or are now willing to buy secondhand. This partnership is our latest move to establish Walmart.com as a destination for fashion and offer customers the pre-owned items they might be looking for.”

“We are excited to join forces with Walmart to power a sustainable, secondhand shopping experience unlike any other,” said Jenn Volk, thredUP director of product management. Walmart is the latest major retailer to team up with thredUP. Its other partners include Macy’s and Gap Inc.