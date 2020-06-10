Throwback Thursday: How 8 Retailers Went Bust All at Once

Four of the Pez dispensers seen up close.

Some people like to nerd out at halls of fame. Think of Cooperstown, N.Y., where the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum honors the greats from Hank Aaron to Carl Yastrzemski. And, of course, crowds flock to the Hollywood Walk of Fame to find their favorite entertainers’ stars.

But what if you want to pay your respects to some of the all-time greats of retail — or at least those who made their marks when the fastest way to travel was by steam train?

Good news, fans of Edward Albert Filene! The founder of the Filene department store dynasty and father of the American credit union is immortalized along with seven of his retail compatriots in a series of busts outside of Chicago’s massive Merchandise Mart building. That means there are just enough guys in the Merchandise Mart Hall of Fame to fill a complete baseball roster, short of a pitcher. (History is hazy as to whether this bunch ever got together to throw a ball around.)

This hall of fame was the brainchild of Joseph Kennedy, whose family for many years owned the Mart, at one time the largest building in the world. In 1953, he wanted to “immortalize outstanding American merchants” and commissioned the eight busts. I’m sure there were plenty of great merchants alive and well in post-War America, but Kennedy decided to go old school.

Since then, literal boatloads of tourists taking the city’s famous Chicago River cruises have caught a glimpse of the eight busts. Resting atop columns that are about 20 feet tall, they’re hard to miss. But the best way to appreciate them is to walk right up to the pedestals and peer upward until your neck gets sore.

The first thing you’ll notice is that the busts are huge — four times life size. I guess it shouldn’t surprise anyone if these merchant titans had swelled heads. They might also remind you of something from your childhood — David Letterman is credited with nicknaming these monuments the “Pez Hall of Fame.”

The other thing you’ll notice while you squint is that the mammoth 19th- and 20th-century retail institutions these guys were associated with have all gone the way of the crank-operated cash register.

In addition to Filene, the busts represent retailers Frank Winfield Woolworth, Marshall Field and Aaron Montgomery Ward, all of them founders of store empires that remained household names for decades. Also in the lineup are Julius Rosenwald and Robert Elkington Wood, each a former Sears chief executive; advertising pioneer John Wanamaker and A&P grocery chain founder George Huntington Hartford. Wood was the youngster in the bunch, having been born as recently as 1879 and the only one still alive when the busts were commissioned.

As can happen with monuments created to “immortalize,” they also can come to serve as a reminder of the impermanence of people and the institutions they serve or create. It’s possible that most of the tourists who float by or the thousands of people who visit the Mart daily never shopped at any of the stores run by the eight men.

Perhaps the Mart will someday add merchants of a more recent vintage to its collection of busts. Jeff Bezos comes to mind, although he’s about as far from those old brick-and-mortar dudes as you can get. Bezos, however, is aware of the fleeting nature of retail glory.

“I predict one day Amazon will fail,” he said around the time Sears declared bankruptcy nearly two years ago. “Amazon will go bankrupt. If you look at large companies, their lifespans tend to be 30-plus years, not a hundred-plus years.” Actually, Sears and several of the others did manage to make it past the century mark. But I don’t know whether any of the eight hall of famers whose heads now serve as perches for seagulls ever viewed their empires with such unsentimental eyes.

Bezos aside, if honoring people by representing them as enormous metal bobbleheads ever comes back into fashion, the Mart would be wise to cast a wider net and commemorate retail leaders who include women, non-whites and various other people who aren’t partial to mutton chops.

As a lifelong Chicagoan, I was surprised to learn that the stone and concrete exterior of the Mart, built early in the Great Depression, was designed in part to honor the original merchants of North America. At one time, the Mart’s art deco façade featured 56 sculptures of Native American chiefs to symbolize its location on the site of Chicago’s first major trading post.

Alas, they were all removed in the 1960s. The story goes that most of them were thought lost until a couple turned up about 50 years later in somebody’s backyard. Next to a pile of old Sears catalogs, no doubt.

Note: We should mention that there is a modern-day Merchandise Mart Hall of Fame awards program. It is not retail-focused, but dedicated to midwestern design, architecture and residential construction professionals. Honorees do not receive giant Pez dispensers made in their likenesses, but it would be fun if they did.