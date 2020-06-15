Why Walmart’s E-commerce Business Just Got Stronger

With online shopping increasing because of the pandemic, the world’s biggest retailer is not sitting idly by and watching the wheels of e-commerce spin faster around. Walmart is embracing the trend.

The Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer announced on June 15 that its teaming up with Shopify, a Canadian-based commerce platform used by more than 1 million businesses, to open its own e-commerce platform, the Walmart Marketplace, to Shopify’s sellers.

In doing so, Walmart is communicating to Amazon that it intends to continue to be a player in the e-commerce game for the foreseeable future, despite recently shutting down Jet.com four years after it paid $3.3 billion to buy the e-commerce site to compete with Amazon.

“For years, building an e-commerce marketplace [that] customers trust has been a priority for our business,” Jeff Clementz, vice president of Walmart Marketplace, said in a blog on the retailer’s website. “As our CEO, Doug McMillon, recently said, competition is good in the retail business, and we want more retailers, not fewer.”

Walmart said its U.S. e-commerce business grew 74 percent in the last quarter, and growth in Walmart Marketplace outpaced the overall business even as first-party sales were strong. “As we launch this integration with Shopify, we are focused on U.S.-based small and medium businesses whose assortment complements ours and have a track record of exceeding customers’ expectations,” Clementz said.

“Shopify powers a dynamic portfolio of third-party sellers who are interested in growing their business through new, trusted channels,” Clementz added. “This integration will allow approved Shopify sellers to seamlessly list their items on Walmart.com, which gives Walmart customers access to a broader assortment.”

Walmart expects to add 1,200 Shopify sellers to its platform this year.