Kanye Returning to the Retailer He Used to Work for … but in a Different Capacity

Kanye West is coming back to the Gap. The American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, composer, entrepreneur and fashion designer is teaming with the Gap brand to bring his YEEZY brand to the world beginning in 2021.

West’s partnership brings the relationship between West and Gap full circle, as West worked in the apparel and accessories brands store as a teen growing up in Chicago. Since then, West has become a force across music, footwear, fashion, architecture and more. The new partnership will introduce both the Gap and YEEZY brands to new audiences.

“We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” said Mark Breitbard, global head of the San Francisco-based Gap brand, in a statement.

Gap said the “bold alliance will take the creativity, fashion leadership, global recognition and energy of YEEZY and fuel it with Gap brand’s 51 years of expertise, 88% brand awareness, global reach and best-in-class supply chain.”

Under West’s creative direction, the YEEZY design studio will develop the new line to deliver modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points, with the creative process just getting underway.

West maintains sole ownership of the YEEZY brand. Under terms of the partnership, Gap and YEEZY benefit as the business grows, with YEEZY receiving royalties and potential equity related to sales achievement.